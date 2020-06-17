Falcons Claw Their Way to Sweep over Hutch

The Salina Falcons are back on track.

After losing back-to-back games to the North Central Blues, Salina bounced back in a big way at Dean Evans Stadium Tuesday night. The Falcons blanked Hutchinson 3-0 in the opener and rallied from nine runs down to stun the Colts 17-15 in three innings. Salina improved to 4-2 on the season.

Salina was outhit five to four, but the Falcons delivered just enough of an offensive burst in the third. Nathan Farmer drove in a run on a single and Jovan Suarez followed with a sacrifice fly. That was all that was needed as Cooper Thompson kept Hutch at bay, tossing four innings of three-hit ball while striking out three.

The bats came alive in the nigthcap. The Colts built a 4-0 advantage before the Falcons plated six runs in the second, jumping ahead 6-4. Hutch’s response was an 11-run frame, handing Hutch the lead once again, 15-6.

Salina didn’t give up, scoring 11 runs on just three hits in the third before the time limit. During the rally, the Falcons scored three straight times from bases-loaded walks. Connor Anglin, Kade Barber, and Josh Weiser all registered RBI’s. Barber would score the tying run on a passed ball, setting up Loren Vincent for the go-ahead, two-run triple.

Anglin was 2-for-2 with three RBI’s and two runs scored. Suarez, Thompson and Vincent each drove in two runs.

Salina travels to Junction City Saturday.