Fake Business Check

Salina Police are investigating the theft of three appliances – purchased with a fraudulent check last month.

Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that back on August 19, a male used a fake check and a phony out of state ID to walk out of Menards, 1805 Virginia Court, with a washer/dryer set and a refrigerator.

Police say the check was embossed with a made-up business called, “Jones Handyman Cleaning Service.” Investigators are working with store’s surveillance video to identify the suspect.

Combined loss of the three appliances is listed at $3,400.