Fairadise: Tri River Fair Plans Changes

The Tri-Rivers Fair is making some changes in 2025, including a new shorter date and for the first time a theme.

According to the fair board, traditionally held during the first full week of August, the fair will now take place a week earlier over a streamlined four-day schedule to enhance the experience for exhibitors, vendors, and attendees. The new dates are set for Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, August 3.

“This updated schedule allows us to focus on delivering a high-energy, action-packed fair while maximizing community engagement,” said Eric Blomquist, Tri Rivers Fair Board President. “We’re excited about the new format and the opportunities it brings.”

For the first time, the Tri-Rivers Fair will feature a unified fair theme: “Fairadise!” This tropical-inspired theme will bring a fun and festive atmosphere to all fair activities, from the parade to exhibits and contests, entertainment, and décor. Fairgoers can expect beachy vibes, island-themed events, and creative ways to experience the fair like never before.

The 2025 Tri-Rivers Fair will continue to feature all the beloved traditions, including 4-H and open-class exhibits, livestock shows, demolition derby, live entertainment, a parade, delicious fair food, and family-friendly attractions. Additional details about new and returning events will be announced in the coming months.

