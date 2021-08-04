Fair Time in Salina

Salinans gathered along Santa Fe Tuesday evening to watch their neighbors, family and friends ride by on floats, tractors and bikes in the marquee parade that officially opens the Tri-Rivers Fair for 2021.

Participants and bystanders enjoyed mild temperatures as the parade began at 7pm.

Wednesday is the first full day of fair activities. The highlight Wednesday night is the rodeo at Tri-Rivers Stadium. There is no charge for the rodeo Wednesday night, rather admission is by free will offering.

Other Wednesday event include:

1:00 pm-9:00 pm FFA Petting Zoo

7:00 pm Crowning of Fair King and Queen, Tri-Rivers Stadium

8:00 pm Free Admission Rodeo, Tri-Rivers Stadium

Exhibits Open 7:30 am-9:00 pm

4-H Building 4:00 pm-9:00 pm

Open Class Exhibits, Kenwood Hall 6:00 pm-9:00 pm

Commercial Exhibits, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

6:00 pm Carnival Wristband Night $25

The rodeo continues Thursday night. Tickets to the rodeo Thursday are $6 in advance, and $7 at the gate.

Other Thursday events include:

9:00 am-9:00 pm FFA Petting Zoo

4:30 pm-7:30 pm .Community Showcase, Great Plains Hal

5:45 pm Reg 6:30 pm Kids Pedal Tractor Pull South Circle drive of Tony’s Pizza Event Center

8:00 pm Rodeo, Tri-Rivers Stadium

7:30 am-9:00 pm 4-H Building Exhibits Open

4:00 pm-9:00 pm Open Class Exhibits, Kenwood Hall

6:00 pm-9:00 pm Commercial Exhibits, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

6:00 pm Carnival Wristband Night $25

Friday and Saturday highlights include a demolition derby both nights. A free concert will follow the demo derby each night. Friday night the Soul Preachers will perform, while Saturday night Paramount will perform.

Other Friday events include:

9:00 am-9:00 pm FFA Petting Zoo

3:30 pm-5:30 pm Thank You Note Table, 4-H Building

8:00 pm Demo Derby, Tri-Rivers Stadium

8:00 pm 4-H Ag Olympics, Ag Hall

10:00 pm Approximately Free Soul Preachers Concert

8:00 am-9:00 pm 4-H Building

9:00 am-9:00 pm Silent Auction/Buy It Now Kenwood Hall

9:00 am-9:00 pm Open Class Exhibits, Kenwood Hall

9:00 am Open Class Food Preservation

2:00 pm-9:00 pm Commercial Exhibits, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

6:00 pm Carnival Wristband Night $25

Saturday is the last full day of the fair. Events include:

9:00 am-9:00 pm FFA Petting Zoo

9:00 am-12:30 pm 4-H Fair Fun Day, 4-H Building

Noon 4-H CO2 Car Racing, TPEC, Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall

3:00 pm Bidding closes on Silent Auction item(items must be picked up by 6 pm)

7:00 pm 4-H Awards

7:00 pm Draft Horse Team Pull, Ag Hall

7:00 pm . .4-H Awards Assembly, Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall

8:00 pm Demo Derby, Tri-Rivers Stadium

10:00 pm Approximately Free Paramount Concert

9:00 am-8:00 pm 4-H Building Exhibits Open

10:00 am-6:00 pm Open Class Exhibits, Kenwood Hall

7:00 pm- 8:30 pm Open Class Exhibits Released

10:00 am-8:00 pm Commercial Exhibits, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

6:00 pm Carnival Wristband Night $25

Sunday will feature one final night of the carnival.

This will be the final year of fair events at Tri-Rivers Stadium, which is slated for demolition to make way for tennis complex.