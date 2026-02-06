A Facebook Marketplace transaction gone wrong prompts an arrest.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday at about 2:30 PM, contact was made with a 20-year-old male of Salina, who wanted to report the theft of a 2017 black Ninja Kawasaki motorcycle valued at $1,400.

The victim advised he was attempting to sell the motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace. A subject responded to the ad and asked to meet the victim in the 100 block of Florida to look at the motorcycle.

The suspect asked to test drive the motorcycle and left an I-Phone as collateral. When the suspect did not return after about 10 minutes, the victim texted the suspect who responded it had broken down. The victim attempted to find the suspect but could not and contacted law enforcement.

The officer viewed the suspects Facebook profile and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Johnathan Hulse of Salina. Shortly after Hulse was identified, he was observed in the 1100 block of Cloud Circle, where he ran into a garage of a residence in the area.

Officers secured a perimeter around the garage and obtained consent from the owner. After a short time of ordering Hulse out of the garage he complied and was taken into custody.

The motorcycle was recovered from the garage.

Hulse was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail in reference theft of the motorcycle, a KDOC parole violation warrant, a Saline County warrant for Flee and Elude, and interference with law enforcement.