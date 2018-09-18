Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 72 °

F150 Stolen at Gas Station

KSAL StaffSeptember 18, 2018

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck and tools.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 8:20am and 8:55am Monday, someone grabbed the keys off the floorboard of a 2000 Ford F150 and drove out of the parking lot at the Lonestar gas station located at 100 N. Broadway.

Police say the 60-year-old Salina man spent about 30-minutes inside the store with friends and discovered his truck was gone when he walked out.

The white colored Ford with Kansas tag: 600 LHX, also has a white, hard cover on the bed, a black bug shield on front and had about $1,000 worth of hand tools in the back.

Total loss is listed at $5,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

F150 Stolen at Gas Station

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck and tools. According to Captain Paul ...

September 18, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9-17

Sports News

September 18, 2018

Seventh Most Wanted Arrest

Top News

September 18, 2018

Salina Business Hall of Fame New Me...

Top News

September 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

F150 Stolen at Gas Statio...
September 18, 2018Comments
Fallen Sedgwick Co. Deput...
September 18, 2018Comments
Fort Riley Soldier Killed...
September 17, 2018Comments
Ready to Run “Fe For a ...
September 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH