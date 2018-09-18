F150 Stolen at Gas Station

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck and tools.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 8:20am and 8:55am Monday, someone grabbed the keys off the floorboard of a 2000 Ford F150 and drove out of the parking lot at the Lonestar gas station located at 100 N. Broadway.

Police say the 60-year-old Salina man spent about 30-minutes inside the store with friends and discovered his truck was gone when he walked out.

The white colored Ford with Kansas tag: 600 LHX, also has a white, hard cover on the bed, a black bug shield on front and had about $1,000 worth of hand tools in the back.

Total loss is listed at $5,000.