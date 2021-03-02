Extra Vaccine Headed to Salina

A large dose of the new Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine is headed to Salina.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have been notified by the KDHE that Salina can expect to receive 500 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine sometime this week. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single shot, whereas Moderna and Pfizer both require two doses. With that in mind, planning is in progress to determine the best use of the new vaccine to break the chain of transmission and help protect the entire community.

An additional allotment of 400 vaccines from KDHE earmarked for K-12 and childcare workers is also anticipated. This should allow officials to complete vaccination of these populations by the end of this week.

More than 7,000 people who live and work in Saline County have received either their first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The community health partners will begin vaccination scheduling for all Phase 2 populations next week. If you believe you are an eligible member of a Phase 2 population and have not yet registered please do so immediately.

If you have already registered, please do not register again.