Extra Officers Patrolling Roads and Highways

As Labor Day approaches extra law enforcement is on patrol keeping roads and highways across Kansas safe. Local county and city law enforcement have mobilized along with the Kansas Highway Patrol in an effort to crack down on drunk drivers.

Drivers are advised through Labor Day, September 2nd, extra officers will be on patrol across Kansas specifically looking for impaired drivers as part of the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose” effort.

Alcohol is the main impairing substance people think of while driving, but illegal recreational drugs, such as marijuana, are just as dangerous. Driving high and or drunk can still lead to a DUI, or worse.

According to Kansas Department of Transportation, 67 people died in 2023 crashes involving an alcohol impaired driver in our state. While this was a decrease from 95 deaths in 2022, persons sustaining serious injuries in alcohol-related crashes increased last year. Officials say one person is killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in the United States.

Those convicted of impaired driving will face stiff penalties, hefty financial consequences and time in jail. Take charge and don’t allow this to happen – designate a sober driver, use rideshare, take public transportation or stay home.

Always wear your seat belt it’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.