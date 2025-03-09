Exploring Kansas Crimes of the 1800s

The March program for the Smoky Valley Historical Association features Kansas Crimes of the 1800s.

According to the organization, John Burchill will present interesting stories from an untamed time in Kansas. Kansas in the 1800s was the site of violent civil conflicts, serial killings, and massacres.

The free program begins at 7:30pm in Lindsborg, and will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 402 N. First Street. Please enter the east door on the north side of the building.

The Smoky Valley Historical Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting and preserving historical data pertaining to the early history and settlement of the Lindsborg community in general. The organization helps preserve and beautify places of historical interest in the Smoky Valley, and owns and maintains Coronado Heights Park and Hoglund Dugout.