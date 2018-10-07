Expected Heavy Rain Could Cause Problems

Anticipated multiple rounds of heavy rain through Tuesday have forecasters warning about the possibility of flooding in some parts of Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, four inches or more of additional rainfall is possible through Tuesday. Locally higher amounts are possible as well.

The best chance for widespread heavy rain and flooding will be Monday morning through Tuesday. Areas along and especially west of the Flint Hills will have the best chance to see heavy rain.

Impacts:

Many low water crossing will flood

Creeks and streams will overflow banks causing flooding of adjacent roads and land

Poor drainage streets will flood quickly in heavy rain

Alternate routes may be needed when streets are flooded or barricaded

A flood watch is in effect for a large portion of Central Kansas through Tuesday.