Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 55 °

Expected Heavy Rain Could Cause Problems

KSAL StaffOctober 7, 2018

Anticipated multiple rounds of heavy rain through Tuesday have forecasters warning about the possibility of flooding in some parts of Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, four inches or more of additional rainfall is possible through Tuesday.  Locally higher amounts are possible as well.

The best chance for widespread heavy rain and flooding will be Monday morning through Tuesday.  Areas along and especially west of the Flint Hills will have the best chance to see heavy rain.

Impacts:

  • Many low water crossing will flood
  • Creeks and streams will overflow banks causing flooding of adjacent roads and land
  • Poor drainage streets will flood quickly in heavy rain
  • Alternate routes may be needed when streets are flooded or barricaded

A flood watch is in effect for a large portion of Central Kansas through Tuesday.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Expected Heavy Rain Could Cause Pro...

Anticipated multiple rounds of heavy rain through Tuesday have forecasters warning about the possibi...

October 7, 2018 Comments

American Legion to Celebrate Eisenh...

Top News

October 7, 2018

K-State Vet Students Awarded Schola...

Kansas News

October 7, 2018

UPDATE: Arrests Made in Hodgeman Co...

Kansas News

October 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Vet Students Awar...
October 7, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Arrests Made in H...
October 7, 2018Comments
Trump Stumps In Kansas
October 6, 2018Comments
Registration Open For 5th...
October 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH