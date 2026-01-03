Expanded Most Wanted Online

The new January list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The January list went online Saturday morning. It looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the January list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody, aggravated domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, stalking, intimidation of a witness, forgery, theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

The December list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,945 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.