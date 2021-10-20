Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 50 °

Exit, Stage Right

Pako VihikiteOctober 20, 2021

A new fixture in a parking lot is now catching the eyes of many who happen to pass by. The overhang of the Campbell Plaza stage was relocated to the parking lot north of the Ad Astra Books and Coffee in the heart of downtown Salina.

One of the main reasons for transferring the stage is that there is a new restaurant going in at the former location of this stage where they have asked for an expanded use of the plaza area for customers, citizens, and special events.

The space the stage occupied in that plaza did not work well for the new restaurant or for the event directors as they could only have about two hundred to three hundred people in that area comfortably at events due to the limited space around the stage. However, by relocating the stage downtown, they’re able to program much larger events and bring the community together.

Salina Arts and Humanity Director Brad Anderson told KSAL News “to be able to program for this area by having a centrally located active space with music, a farmer’s market, or a dance performance, it’s going to make a huge difference on drawing both residents and visitors downtown and help with the revitalization of the renaissance that’s taken place downtown”.

The construction of the stage has until March 1st to be completed and ready for operations.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

2 New COVID Deaths, 58 New Cases

There have been two new COVID deaths in Saline County since Monday and 58 new cases of the virus. ...

October 20, 2021 Comments

Mandatory 10-Digit Dialing Begins S...

Kansas News

October 20, 2021

Exit, Stage Right

Top News

October 20, 2021

Test to Stay/Learn/Play/Participate...

Kansas News

October 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mandatory 10-Digit Dialin...
October 20, 2021Comments
Test to Stay/Learn/Play/P...
October 20, 2021Comments
Annual Grant to Aid Local...
October 20, 2021Comments
Lions Club Hosting 63rd C...
October 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices