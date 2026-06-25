Excited to Serenade Salina With Superman Song

Grammy nominated, platinum-selling artist Five For Fighting and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Edwin McCain are out on a summer co-headline tour and will make a stop in Salina this weekend. The co-headliners will perform at the Stiefel Theatre Saturday night.

John Ondrasik, the man behind Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums.

Ondrasik tells KSAL News he’s excited to be out on the road this summer. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/five-for-fighting-01.mp3

Ondrasik started out playing in front of some of the smallest crowds, including in radio station board rooms when he was first trying to make it, to later inspiring huge audiences.

Ondrasik his written and produced some major hits, including chart toppers like “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The song that put him on the map “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” over the years has become an anthem.

Ondrasik has traveled to unique places to inspire others with his music, including a special performance in war-torn Ukraine.

Ondrasik also has a passion for inspiring youth. He founded the non-profit organization Let Music Fill My World. The mission is to ensure that every student in America has access to music education in school.

Ondrasik says Saturday night’s show will be a rock show, but for the whole family. He’ll play his hits, play some covers of songs that have inspired him, tell some stories about the songs, and he always includes a tribute to our troops and military families.

Ondrasik says he is very blessed the live the life he does, and to be able to perform in front of crowds who sing his songs back to him, some of whom weren’t even born yet when he wrote them.

Ondrasik adds that there’s a good chance those at the show at some point will see he and Edwin McCain on stage together.

Five For Fighting and Edwin McCain will take the stage at the Stiefel Theatre this Saturday night. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are still available.