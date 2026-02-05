Evergy Warns of Refund Scam

Evergy is warning customers to be vigilant after a new text scam.

According to the organization, scammers are sending fake text messages to Evergy customers claiming the customer has overpaid their bill and is due for a refund. The scammer then asks customers to go to a fake website that appears to be from Evergy and enter personal financial information.

This is a scam and the text and website are not from Evergy. If customers receive a text like this, they should:

Do not click the link.

Report it through Evergy’s online collection scam form.

Delete the message and block the number.

Fake texts are just one way scammers are becoming more deceptive. Scammers frequently try to get personal and financial information like credit card, debit card, Social Security, Evergy account number, checking or savings account numbers using methods like texts, calls, websites and even in person. Here are some signs of common scams and ways consumers can protect themselves: