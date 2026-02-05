Evergy Warns of Refund Scam

Evergy is warning customers to be vigilant after a new text scam.
According to the organization, scammers are sending fake text messages to Evergy customers claiming the customer has overpaid their bill and is due for a refund. The scammer then asks customers to go to a fake website that appears to be from Evergy and enter personal financial information.
This is a scam and the text and website are not from Evergy. If customers receive a text like this, they should:
- Do not click the link.
- Report it through Evergy’s online collection scam form.
- Delete the message and block the number.
Fake texts are just one way scammers are becoming more deceptive. Scammers frequently try to get personal and financial information like credit card, debit card, Social Security, Evergy account number, checking or savings account numbers using methods like texts, calls, websites and even in person. Here are some signs of common scams and ways consumers can protect themselves:
- Fake websites – Watch for fraudulent websites that look like Evergy’s. Always ensure you are paying your directly bill through the Evergy website at evergy.com.
- Fake caller ID displays – Never give out personal or financial information over the phone if you’re unsure who you are speaking to. You can verify account information online or by calling the Evergy Customer Contact Center (in the Evergy Metro and Evergy Missouri West area at 1-888-471-5275; in Evergy Kansas Central at 1-800-383-1183).
- Disconnection threats – Beware of threats that utility service will be disconnected in a short time – like an hour – if you don’t provide immediate payment, especially during extremely hot or cold weather. Evergy will not shut off service without multiple notifications prior to disconnection.
- Gift cards and third-party payment apps – Evergy will never ask customers to pay via third-party payment apps like Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle. Evergy also won’t ask customers to pay with gift cards.
- In-person impersonators – Verify the person is with Evergy by asking to see company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any personal information. Evergy workers will also be wearing Evergy-branded clothing and driving a clearly labeled company vehicle. Contractors working on behalf of Evergy should not ask for personal information. The only customer contact that Evergy contractors should have is a courtesy door-knock to alert customers they will be working on their property.
- Offering a discount – Scammers may claim that by giving them a credit card number or other form of payment they can give a discount on an electricity bill. As a regulated utility, Evergy can only offer approved prices and programs that are available online.