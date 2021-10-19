Salina, KS

Evergy Seeks to Add More Wind Energy

Todd PittengerOctober 19, 2021

The largest energy provider in Kansas is looking to the wind for to supply the power needs of its customers.

According to Evergy, this week they issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for wind energy.

The RFP solicits bids for Evergy’s purchase of wind resources of up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) that will be in service by 2026. Projects that achieve commercial operation by mid-2024 and year-end 2025 will be given preference.

Wind resources must be a minimum of 50 MW and interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). Siting preference will be given to projects located in Kansas.

Proposals are due by Nov. 23, 2021. Response and contact information are available online at www.evergy.com/2021rfp. Proposals selected from the RFPs are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.

Evergy has outlined its plan to expand ownership of renewable energy and to retire fossil-fueled generation as the company works toward its 2045 target for net zero carbon emissions.

These wind projects would fulfill the plan to add up to 1,000 MW of wind energy by 2026 with projects that benefit from production tax credits.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

