Events Planned For Kansas Ag Producers

Several events for Kansas corn producers are planned in the the new year.

The Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools are January 14 through 17 across the state. The Kansas Corn Symposium will celebrate KCGA’s 50th year on Jan. 30th, and the Kansas Commodity Classic is Friday, Jan. 31, both at Salina.

Kansas corn producers are invited to the annual Kansas Corn Symposium to celebrate the accomplishments of Kansas Corn and its farmer members. The Symposium will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina. The Kansas Corn Symposium brings together Kansas corn farmers, leaders and industry supporters to celebrate corn, Kansas’ top crop.

The 2025 Kansas Commodity Classic i will be Friday, January 31, 2025 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Kansas Commodity Classic is the annual convention of the Kansas Corn, Grain Sorghum, Soybean and Wheat growers associations. Join in for top speakers, breakfast and luncheon, offered free to growers thanks to the generous support of industry sponsors.

CORN & SOYBEAN SCHOOLS

CORN SYMPOSIUM

KANSAS COMMODITY CLASSIC