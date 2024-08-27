Event to Highlight Salina Overdose Issues

In recognition of Overdose Awareness Month, CKF Addiction Treatment, in collaboration with the Saline County Health Department, is hosting a community event this week. They will highlight what they say are alarming local statistics regarding overdoses.

According to CKF, the numbers are eye-opening. In 2023 alone, Saline County reported 163 overdose-related emergency department visits. Between 2018 and 2023, 61 lives were lost to fatal overdoses. The county is also among the top 10 in Kansas for overdose mortality rates and for the distribution of naloxone kits, with 698 kits distributed in 2023. These figures highlight the urgent need for continued awareness, education, and prevention efforts.

This event will be on Friday, August 30th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. It will held at CKF Addiction Treatment, 617 E. Elm, will bring attention to the concerning overdose statistics in Saline County, as detailed in the Midwest Kansas Overdose Report.

To represent these sobering statistics, the event will feature 163 purple balloons to symbolize the emergency department visits and 61 black balloons to honor the lives lost to overdose in Saline County. This visual display will serve as a powerful reminder of the human toll of this ongoing crisis.

In addition to the balloon display, the event will include a pop-up naloxone distribution in the parking lot of CKF Addiction Treatment. Attendees will have access to various resources, including purple ribbons, bracelets, necklaces, naloxone kits, fentanyl testing strips, hygiene kits, and educational materials. These resources are designed to equip the community with the tools and knowledge necessary to prevent further overdose deaths.

Saline County has been identified as one of the highest-risk areas for overdose mortality in Kansas, according to the KDHE Kansas Overdose Prevention Program and the Kansas Opioid Mortality Vulnerability Assessment. This event is more than just a call to action—it is an urgent plea for community engagement and change. We must unite as a community to address this crisis, save lives, and prevent more families from experiencing the devastating impact of overdose.

The Midwest Kansas Overdose Report data packets will also be available to attendees, offering in-depth insights into the local impact of the overdose crisis. On August 30th everyone is invited to to stand in solidarity with those impacted by overdose and to take a proactive step toward making our community safer and more informed. Together, we can light the way to a healthier, more resilient future for Saline County and beyond.