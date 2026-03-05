Event to Focus on Perennial Foods

All are invited to a celebration of perennial foods and their deep roots in this community.

Red Fern Booksellers is planning a gathering to enjoy perennial treats and engage in conversation with scientists from The Land Institute who contributed to the new book “Living Roots: The Promise of Perennial Foods”. Aubrey Streit Krug, co-editor of the book, will introduce and moderate the conversation. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The event will be this Sunday at 2:00 at the bookstore in Downtown Salina.

According to the bookstore, “Living Roots” makes the case for putting perennial foods at the center of our farms and our plates, to add flavor and nutrients to our diets while reducing emissions and making our food system more resilient to climate change and economic uncertainty. With contributions from James Beard Award-winning chefs, Macarthur genius grant-winning scientists, and a host of farmers who are leading the way on perennializing agriculture, the book takes readers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the largest food forest in the United States, the test plots developing the first commercial perennial grains, and the vast grasslands where Indigenous communities are returning bison to their prairie homelands. In the process, each contributor shares their unique story of learning with these long-lived plants about how to root deeper in the face of existential challenges, speaking directly to readers charting their own path on a rapidly changing planet.

Aubrey Streit Krug is a writer and researcher who investigates relationships among humans, plants, and places. She is the Director of the Perennial Cultures Lab at The Land Institute, where her team leads social and cultural research and educational efforts like civic science that feature learning with communities to help realize more just, diverse, and perennial grain agricultures. Her most recent project, co-edited with Liz Carlisle, is the essay collection “Living Roots: The Promise of Perennial Foods”. Aubrey grew up in rural Kansas, and her curiosity about grassland stories and plants led her to earn a PhD in English and Great Plains Studies.

