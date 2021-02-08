Evenings at Ease: Mamie’s World

A special program featuring former first lady Mamie Eisenhower is planned this week at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the organization, the next program in the Evenings at Ease series is Tuesday. It features guest speaker Mary Jean Eisenhower.

Take a journey with Mary Jean Eisenhower into Mamie’s World as she introduces us to her grandmother. Through personal stories and photos, we will get to know Mamie Eisenhower as a young girl, wife, mother, grandmother…and most importantly as a good friend.

Mary Jean is the President of People to People International, which was founded September 11, 1956, by President Eisenhower. She is the recipient of numerous humanitarian awards and honorary doctorates. Mary Jean Eisenhower currently serves on the Eisenhower Foundation Board of Directors.

This online presentation will begin right at 7 o’clock, so please sign in 10 minutes early.

The 2021 Evenings at Ease series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.