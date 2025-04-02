“Etzanoa” Lost City Update Planned

Spanish explorers called it “The Great Settlement” when they traveled into the area of present day Kansas and discovered a massive city of some 20,000 residents. In 2015, Dr. Donald Blakeslee and his team re-discovered the Native American city of Etzanoa near Arkansas City.

Join Dr. Blakeslee as he returns to the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina for one of his popular updates. He’ll briefly review how he located this city that once held over 20,000 people. Since then, however, his findings have grown much bigger than Etzanoa. The stories being unearthed may very well rewrite Kansas history.

Dr. Blakeslee is a Wichita State University archaeologist, author and sought-after speaker.

This free presentation is offered at the Smoky Hill Museum, April 3, 5:30-6:30 pm. The Museum’s limited seating will be offered on a first-come, first-seated basis. Or enjoy the presentation from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register for your Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.