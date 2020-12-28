Etienne Takes American Player of the Week Honor

Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 21-27.

Etienne – a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. – scored 25 points to lead Wichita State to an overtime road win at USF on Dec. 22. He was 10-of-12 at the foul line and matched career-highs with six rebounds and four assists.

Etienne is off to a sensational start to the season. He’s averaging a league-best 2.8 three-pointers-per-game and also ranks among the league’s top-10 in scoring (5th, 17.0 ppg) and free throw percentage (6th, .853).

It’s the third weekly honor for Etienne this season. He made back-to-back honor roll appearances on Dec. 7 and 14.

The Shockers (4-2, 2-0) are one of three remaining unbeaten in American play, along with Houston (2-0) and SMU (1-0).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY HONORS:

Week of Dec. 21-27, 2020

Player of the Week:

Tyson Etienne , So., G, Wichita State

Freshman of the Week:

Caleb Murphy, G, USF

Honor Roll:

Keith Williams, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Brandon Mahan, Sr., G, UCF

Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston

Austin Richie, Jr., G/F, Tulsa