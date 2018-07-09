Salina, KS

Estranged Husband Arrested after Damaging Door

KSAL StaffJuly 9, 2018

A woman is safe after her estranged husband allegedly scared her with some fireworks.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, 41-year-old Travis Arroyo was taken into custody on charges of domestic violence and drug possession.

Police say the 38-year-old victim was staying at her sister’s house in the 1200 block of Augusta when she heard an early morning knock on the door around 4am Saturday. Moments later the loud boom of a firework exploded near the door.

The woman told officers she assumed it was Arroyo on the porch and she decided to stay inside. The victim’s sister returned home around 8am and discovered the front storm door had been torn off the hinges and the exterior door was damaged.

Police found the remnants of fireworks around the porch area. Authorities say the damage is estimated at under $1,000.

Officers found Arroyo at his home on Simmons with not only fireworks, but alleged personal use marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.

He’s also facing one charge of arson in the case.

