Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 69 °

Estes Vs Estes Confusion Continues

MetroSource NewsAugust 2, 2018

Confusion is continuing in the Republican primary race for the Kansas Fourth Congressional District seat.

Incumbent Congressman Ron Estes faces a challenge from political newcomer Ron M. Estes.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman says her office has fielded questions from voters about the issue, but she says there isn’t much workers can do at polling places to help residents distinguish between Congressman Estes and his similarly named challenger.

Lehman says election workers are trained only to tell voters the two Ron Estes’ are different people.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Keller Fans 9, but Royals Fall Late...

CHICAGO -- With each start, Royals rookie right-hander Brad Keller seems bring something new to the ...

August 2, 2018 Comments

Estes Vs Estes Confusion Continues

Kansas News

August 2, 2018

Protecting Cowboys is His Game

Top News

August 2, 2018

Moran/Roberts Help Push Southwest C...

Top News

August 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Estes Vs Estes Confusion ...
August 2, 2018Comments
Towne West Wichita Facing...
August 2, 2018Comments
Kobach Must Pay ACLU Lega...
August 2, 2018Comments
Summer in Salina Winding ...
August 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH