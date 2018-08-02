Estes Vs Estes Confusion Continues

Confusion is continuing in the Republican primary race for the Kansas Fourth Congressional District seat.

Incumbent Congressman Ron Estes faces a challenge from political newcomer Ron M. Estes.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman says her office has fielded questions from voters about the issue, but she says there isn’t much workers can do at polling places to help residents distinguish between Congressman Estes and his similarly named challenger.

Lehman says election workers are trained only to tell voters the two Ron Estes’ are different people.