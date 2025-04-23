Establishing Strong Roots

A group gathered outside on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University Wednesday afternoon, just as a light drizzle dissipated, to work together to plant a couple of trees.

K-State Horticulturist Agent Jason Graves organized the event to recognize Arbor Day.

Graves told KSAL News the tree planting is part of what makes KWU eligible for tree campus recognition.

Graves is part of the KWU Tree Advisory Committee, composed of students, community members, and faculty. They have worked for the past seven years to create, update, and maintain an inventory of the trees on campus.

Graves says each September they inventory every tree on campus. There were 230 trees in the 2024 count. He anticipates that number to change during the next inventory. Over the last year some trees have been lost to inclement weather and construction, and new trees have also been planted on campus.

The group on Wednesday planted a Sawtooth Oak and a Chinese Pistache. The event allowed KWU to be eligible for Tree Campus Higher Education recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation, an honor the university has received for six consecutive years prior to 2025.