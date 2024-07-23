Esperanza Spalding Coming to Salina

A world renowned bassist, singer, and composer whose talent and creativity brought her considerable success both within and beyond the world of jazz is coming to Salina. Esperanza Spalding is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

In 2011 Spalding was honored with the Grammy Award for best new artist. The award was largely unexpected, among the other nominees was teen-idol pop singer Justin Bieber. She was the first jazz artist to win the award.

Spalding played for President Barack Obama three times in 2009, twice at the White House and once at that year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Oslo, where Obama received the Prize for Peace. In between she regularly toured with her own band, and performed with such jazz musicians the likes of saxophonist Joe Lovano, pianists McCoy Tyner and Herbie Hancock, as well as pop stars Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Esperanza Spalding will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Saturday, November 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.