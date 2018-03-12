Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 26 °

Erratic Behavior Leads to Scuffle, Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 12, 2018

A disturbance inside an east Salina home leads to the arrest of a man who allegedly pushed a police officer.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 27-year-old Derek White was taken into custody around 1:10am Saturday after his family contacted authorities. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Arlington after a family member told dispatchers that White was acting paranoid and was pulling items out of closet and throwing them around.

Police say he ran out the backdoor when officers arrived.

Moments later he struggled with an officer, allegedly pushing his head, torso and hands away while being arrested.

The officer’s body cam mount was broken during the tussle.

Captain Forrester added that White’s father assisted officers in his arrest and Derek White is now facing multiple charges that could include battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Ell-Saline Hires New Superintendent

A new superintendent will take over the Ell-Saline USD 307 School District. According to the dist...

March 12, 2018 Comments

SC’s Backes Earns Player of Y...

Sports News

March 12, 2018

Erratic Behavior Leads to Scuffle, ...

Kansas News

March 12, 2018

Shots Fired Sunday Night

Kansas News

March 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Erratic Behavior Leads to...
March 12, 2018Comments
Shots Fired Sunday Night
March 12, 2018Comments
Registration Now Open for...
March 12, 2018Comments
Another Most Wanted Arres...
March 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH