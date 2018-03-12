Erratic Behavior Leads to Scuffle, Arrest

A disturbance inside an east Salina home leads to the arrest of a man who allegedly pushed a police officer.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 27-year-old Derek White was taken into custody around 1:10am Saturday after his family contacted authorities. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Arlington after a family member told dispatchers that White was acting paranoid and was pulling items out of closet and throwing them around.

Police say he ran out the backdoor when officers arrived.

Moments later he struggled with an officer, allegedly pushing his head, torso and hands away while being arrested.

The officer’s body cam mount was broken during the tussle.

Captain Forrester added that White’s father assisted officers in his arrest and Derek White is now facing multiple charges that could include battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.