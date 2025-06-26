UPDATE: Man Shoots Himself in ER

An incident inside the emergency room at Salina Regional Health Center in which an 87-year-old man shot himself prompted the hospital to activate its active shooter protocol.

According to Salina Police, officers responded to the hospital in reference to a person that had shot themselves. It was determined an 87-year-old male of Salina walked into the ER and made contact with ER personal. After getting checked in, the man produced a handgun and shot himself while in the waiting room.

Immediate life saving measures were performed, however the man was pronounced deceased just after 8:00 AM.

There was no one else in the waiting area.

The hospital says no staff were harmed. The emergency room is still accepting patients, however, they will be rerouted to another area of the hospital.

The hospital is cooperating with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation. As always, the safety and well-being of patients, staff and visitors remain the highest priority.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Joel Phelps, President and CEO. “Our thoughts are with all those affected and we are committed to supporting our staff and patients during this time. We are thankful that the SRHC team and patients were unharmed.”

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: An incident inside the emergency room at Salina Regional Health Center which resulted in a death prompted the hospital to activate its active shooter protocol.

According to the hospital, the incident happened at approximately 7:08 a.m. Sources tell KSAL News it involved a self-inflicted gunshot fatality. The hospital says no staff were harmed.

The Emergency Room is still accepting patients, however, they will be rerouted to another area of the hospital.

The hospital is cooperating with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation. As always, the safety and well-being of patients, staff and visitors remain the highest priority.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Joel Phelps, President and CEO. “Our thoughts are with all those affected and we are committed to supporting our staff and patients during this time. We are thankful that the SRHC team and patients were unharmed.”