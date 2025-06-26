“Epic Party Concert” Coming to Stiefel

A couple local favorite bands will be onstage for what’s billed as an “epic party concert” at Salina’s Stiefel Theatre. The Sunset Sinners and Bootleg Mercy will perform this fall.

The Sunset Sinners are known for a unique blend of rock / Americana music. Their third album “CHAOS” is already at number 79 on the AMA Album Chart, and is number 8 on albums that are Bubbling/HOT. “CHAOS” releases to the public on Friday.

The Sinners have been getting radio play in major markets in California, Nashville, Vermont , Oklahoma, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Knoxville & others along with 175+ stations across Europe. Their song “Two Beers” was also recently added to rotation on Sirius/XM –Outlaw Country station. The “Two Beers” YouTube music video was filmed in Salina last summer & has been extremely popular.

Bootleg Mercy is hard rock band whose sound encompasses ’90s alternative rock, metal, and a dash of roots rock. Bootleg Mercy is a quartet from Kansas with a tough, moody, and impassioned feel. Rooted in dark, growling, guitar-based tunes with muscular, midtempo rhythms, Bootleg Mercy cut their teeth as a cover band before they started writing their own material that reflected their influences in full-bodied rock.

The Sunset Sinners and Bootleg Mercy will perform at the Stiefel on Saturday, September 13th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.