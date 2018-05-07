Engine Fire Destroys Pickup

No one was hurt after a pickup truck caught on fire and was destroyed in northwest Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL that Jerry Watkins was working on his property, spraying weeds in the 12,000 block of W. Lockard Road on Saturday afternoon around 5pm.

He told deputies he had been hopping in and out of the truck starting and stopping and heard a loud backfire on the last ignition.

Moments later the engine was engulfed in flames and consumed the 1975 Chevy C-10 truck.

Watkins said he was the truck’s only owner and had purchased the Chevy off the showroom floor in 1975.