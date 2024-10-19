Energy Program Receives Funding

Kansas State University’s Kansas Energy Program has received more than $600,000 in grant funding from the Kansas Corporation Commission to help Kansans achieve energy efficiency.

According to KSU, the Kansas Energy Program, or KEP, will use the funding for a one-year project that includes offering free energy assessments for agricultural producers and rural small businesses, conducting technical reviews of documents produced for the Kansas Facility Conservation Improvement Program, providing energy education to the public and Kansas K-12 schools through STEM activities, presentations and workshops, and providing technical assistance on grant applications for the USDA Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP.

“This program allows us to assist with implementing energy efficiency and renewable energy projects by Kansas agricultural producers and rural small businesses,” said David Carter, director of K-State Engineering Extension. “These projects will result in reduced consumption of natural resources, reduced operational costs for the producer and business, and increased economic viability for rural Kansas businesses.”

With funds from this award, KEP will produce a variety of educational materials emphasizing the importance of energy efficiency to complement what Kansas utilities are already producing and fill any identified gaps. The grant also supplies funds for the program to continue hosting the Kansas KidWind regional and statewide competitions for K-12 school districts while also providing Energy Star benchmarking for school district-owned buildings.

REAP funds are available to small businesses in rural areas, or those with a population of 50,000 or less. Agricultural producers can be in rural or non-rural areas. Carter said funds from successful REAP grant applications can be used for such renewable energy systems as biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind, solar and more. Funds also are available to install energy-efficient heating, insulation, lighting, cooling or refrigeration units, doors and windows, and more.