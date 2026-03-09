Endangered Person Advisory For Missing Teen

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered persons advisory for a missing teen who was witness to a homicide.

According to the KBI, the whereabouts of 17-year-old Alexandra R. Smith are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Alexandra went missing from Wichita on July 6, 2025 when she was 16. She was last seen Sunday, March 8, at a residence in Wilson County. Alexandra was a witness to a homicide, and authorities are concerned for her safety.

Alexandra is a white female who is approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. She may also be in the area of Fredonia or Neodesha.

If you see Alexandra, call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, please call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.