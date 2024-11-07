End of An Era, Schwan’s Ends Home Delivery

Those Schwan’s delivery trucks are no more. The company, now known as Yelloh, is ceasing all operations effective Friday of this week. It closes out a storied 72-year history as a pioneer in the food home-delivery market.

According to the company founded in Marshall, Minnesota where it still maintains a headquarters, they grew to a nationwide frozen food delivery leader with the country’s largest fleet of freezer trucks.

Since its founding in 1952, Yelloh made high-quality frozen meals, foods, treats, and ice cream accessible to American homes by delivering products to neighborhood doorsteps with its fleet of iconic yellow trucks. The company set itself apart with the friendly, trusting relationships it built between customers and team members, some of which lasted for decades.

The company cited multiple insurmountable business challenges for the decision, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles.

Photos via Yelloh