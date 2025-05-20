EMS Called to Central High

An incident that required emergency personnel to be called to a Salina high school prompted a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday morning.

USD 305 Communications Director, Jennifer Camien shared this letter with the media today.

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Today, May 20, at Central High School, an individual required emergency assistance. Emergency personnel were called and they addressed the issue. Students were kept in their classrooms for a short time to keep halls clear for emergency personnel. Emergency vehicles and services were present to provide support for the medical emergency.

There was no school safety issue. Our school schedule was not affected and student learning continues as normal.

Thank you for your support and concern.