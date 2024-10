Salina Police are looking for a known suspect after an employee at a fuel stop left the store with over $4,000 in cash.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that management at the Petro Gas Station on North 9th reported that around 5:30am Sunday, the employee removed cash from the register and a store safe and left the business before their shift ended.

The investigation is continuing and officers are attempting to locate the suspected employee. No arrests have been made at this time.