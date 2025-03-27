Emergency Street Repair Project

An emergency street replacement project will begin in a West Salina neighborhood.

According to the City of Salina, starting Monday an emergency street replacement project will begin. A portion of Redwood Drive between Cherokee Drive and just west of Hemlock

Drive will be replaced.

This emergency repair is necessary due to an unexpected street failure.

The project will require a full-width roadway replacement, requiring the temporary closure of Redwood Drive in this section. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and use caution near the work zone.

The work is expected to take approximately 19 days, weather permitting.

The estimated project cost is $152,000, and funding is provided through the city’s capital reserve funds allocated for street repairs in 2025.