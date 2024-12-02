Ellsworth Man Arrested after Motorcycle Pursuit

A motorcyclist from Ellsworth was taken to jail after leading police on a high speed chase.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Jimmy Ray Wells was arrested on Saturday around 11:15pm following a pursuit.

Police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1900 block of N. 9th after Wells made an improper turn. Instead of pulling over he sped up reaching speeds up to 71 MPH until he abandoned the bike near Pleasant Hill and 9th Street and ran.

Wells was caught a short time later and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include reckless driving, flee and elude and interference with law enforcement.