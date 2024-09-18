Ellsworth Correctional Facility Inmate Dies

An investigation is underway following the death of a Kansas prison inmate.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate Kyle Fullington, 37, died Tuesday. Fullington was found unresponsive Monday morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died Tuesday afternoon. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Fullington was a resident of the KDOC in cooperation with the State of Virginia under an interstate compact agreement.

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility serves only males, with a capacity of 820 multi-custody residents and 95 minimum-custody residents.