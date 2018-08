Three people are dead following a fiery crash in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling on Interstate-70 yesterday morning when it struck the back of a semi trailer, went into a ditch and caught fire.

Reginald Miller and Darrin Stutzman of Arthur, Illinois and Matthew Herschberger of Arcola, Illinois died in the crash. No one else was injured.

Source: MetroSource News