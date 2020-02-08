Ell-Saline Swept by Remington

The Ell-Saline Cardinal basketball squads were swept in doubleheader action on Saturday in Brookville by fellow Heart of America League foe, the Remington Broncos. While the Cardinals were facing a league opponent, the games will not count toward the league standings. The official HOA League matchups will take place on Monday, February 17th at Remington High School in Whitewater.

GIRLS: Remington 42, Ell-Saline 37

The girls’ matchup was tight throughout, with Ell-Saline (1-15) jumping out to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. The six-point advantage would be the Cardinals’ largest lead of the game.

Remington (2-12) stormed out of the gates in the second quarter, scoring the first seven points of the period to regain the lead. With the Broncos leading by three late in the first half, Ell-Saline sophomore Sadie Bradley connected on a left-wing jumper at the buzzer to pull the Cardinals within one at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Broncos edged out to a five-point advantage – their largest lead of the game – on two separate occasions. The Cardinals answered with the final six points of the period, the last coming on a three-point bucket from junior Brynna Rowley at the buzzer to give Ell-Saline a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Both teams would hit just two field goals in the decisive quarter, but the Broncos earned a significant advantage at the free throw line which would prove to be the difference. Remington connected on 9-of-17 free throws over the final eight minutes, while Ell-Saline went just 1-for-6.

The leading scorers from both squads came off the bench as sophomore Lily Hilgenfeld paced the Broncos with 11 points in the victory, while sophomore Abby Frisbie led Ell-Saline with ten points in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Remington 4 15 10 13 – 42

Ell-Saline 10 8 13 6 – 37

BOYS: Remington 67, Ell-Saline 23

While the girls’ matchup was exciting throughout, the nightcap in Brookville was decided long before the final buzzer.

Remington (3-11) raced out to an 11-point edge after the first quarter, receiving a dominating performance in the paint from 6’5″ senior Adrian Spencer. Eight of the Broncos 14 first-quarter points came from Spencer.

Ell-Saline (0-16) got its first field goal of the game with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter when junior Carter Underwood connected on a three. It was easily the Cardinals’ best quarter of the game. However, Remington was able to extend their lead to 18 points at the half, then used a 23-7 third quarter to end any hopes of an Ell-Saline comeback.

Spencer lead all scorers on the night with 21 Remington points, while freshman Sam Entz and sophomore Braden Scribner each reached double digits as well, finishing with 13 and ten points, respectively.

Underwood led the Cardinals with 13 of Ell-Saline’s 23 points on the night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Remington 14 19 23 11 – 67

Ell-Saline 3 12 7 1 – 23