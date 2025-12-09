Ell-Saline Splits with Minneapolis to Open the Tri-County Classic

Picture Courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were at home for the first time this season as they welcomed the Minneapolis Lions to Brookville to open up the Tri-County Classic. The Minneapolis lady Lions took the girls game 51-20 and Ell-Saline won the boys game 51-22.

GIRLS: MINNEAPOLIS 51, ELL-SALINE 20

It was a rough night for the Ell-Saline lady Cards as they struggled to get things going against a tough and physical lady Lions team. Ell-Saline would hang with Minneapolis for the first 4 minutes of the game and had a 5-2 to start the game. The lady Lions started to heat up as they would end the quarter on a 16-3 run and led 18-8 after the first.

The woes continued in the 2nd quarter for the lady Cards as they were held scoreless for the quarter and Minneapolis took a 35-8 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline tightened things up in the 2nd half after turning the ball over 21 times in the first half but the damage had already been done. The lady Lions would only outscore the lady Cards 16-12 in the final two quarter but would still coast to a 51-20 win.

Paisley Jensen led the way for the lady Cardinals in the loss as she ended the night with 7 points.

Baylee Randall-Hurt and Riley Robinson both finished with a game high 12 points for the lady Lions as they would dominate inside the paint.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-1 on the season and will continue the Tri-County Classic this Friday as they travel to Belleville to take on the the Republic County Lady Buffs. Minneapolis moves to 2-1 on the season and will take on Bennington Friday night in the Tri-County Classic.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (7 Points)

BOX SCORE

MINNEAPOLIS (2-1) –18 – 17 – 13 – 3 / 51

ELL-SALINE (1-1) – 8 – 0 – 9 – 3 / 20

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Paisley Jensen 7, Bret Hecker 5, Aubrey Smith 3, Levaya Aulner/Marcella Garber 2, Genna Stetler 1.

Herington – Baylee Randall-Hurt/Riley Robinson 12, Addison Abell 8, McKenna Worlock/Sierra Cossart 4, Haylee Nichols/Addison Doering 3, Miley McClure/Atlee Smith 2, Sarai Auscherman 1.

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 51, MINNEAPOLIS 22

In the night cap it was a completely different story for the Ell-Saline Cardinals as they raced out to a quick lead and never look back as they held the Minneapolis below 7 points in each of the 4 quarters.

The Cardinals actually got off to a slow start before turning it on in the first quarter, they still led after the 1st quarter 20-7.

Senior Reese Krone came alive in the 2nd quarter for the Cards as he would score 11 of his 15 in the period and Ell-Saline took a 36-11 lead into halftime.

Ell-Saline put things on cruise control in the 2nd half as none of the starters played at all in the 4th quarter and for most of the quarter it was JV players and the Cardinals still outscored the Lions 15-11 in the second half. Ell-Saline used a running clock in the 4th quarter to cruise to a 51-22 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished the night with a game high 15 points. Kas Kramer added 13 points for the Cardinals which included going 5 for 5 from the free throw line. Trey Williams dropped 12 including 2-3 pointers.

Owen Just who is standout scorer for Minneapolis was held to just a team high 8 points on the night as the Ell-Saline Cardinals defense would shut him down for the most part.

Ell-Saline moves to 2-0 on the season and will continue the Tri-County Classic this Friday as they travel to Belleville to take on the the #7 ranked team in 2A the Republic County Buffaloes. Minneapolis moves to 0-3 on the season and will take on Bennington Friday night in the Tri-County Classic.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (15 Points)

BOX SCORE

MINNEAPOLIS (0-3) –7 – 4 – 6 – 5 / 22

ELL-SALINE (2-0) – 20 – 16 – 12 – 3 / 51

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 15, Kas Kramer 13, Trey Williams 12, Landon May/Collin Dent 4, Jaxsen Seed 3.

Herington – Owen Just 8, Max Helget 4, Aidan Hessman/Grant Rice/Oliver White/Kingston Deronnet 2, Tanner Norris/Ryan Lott 1.