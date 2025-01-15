Ell-Saline Splits with Hutch Trinity

Pics courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back on the hardwood on Tuesday night for the first time since December 20th as they would travel to Hutchinson to take on the the Hutch Trinity Celtics.

GIRLS: HUTCH TRINITY 48, ELL-SALINE 38

Both teams would come into the night winless and that meant one team would get their first win of the season. After a slow start from the Lady Cardinals the Trinity lady Celtics were able to edge out a 10-point win.

Ell-Saline was able to keep it close in the 1st half even though they were struggling from the field. Trinity would take a 27-13 lead into the locker room.

Senior Taelor Hardesty would get things going for the lady Cards in the second half as they would try to mount the comeback. Hardesty would score 16 of her 22 points in the final 2 quarters and was sent to the line for 25 free throws on the night. But the first half lead proved to be too much for the lady Cards as Trinity would edge out a 48-38 win.

Taelor Hardesty would finish the night with a season high 22 points and would lead the lady Cards.

Alex Suter-Tan would finish with a 15 points for Trinity. Cienna Maskill would add 14 of her own as the only other Lady Celtic to reach double figures.

Ell-Saline drops to 0-7 on the season and 0-2 in HOA league play and will travel to Sedgwick on Friday. Trinity moves to 1-6 on the season and 1-1 in HOA league play and will Remington on Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (22 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (0-7, 0-1) – 6 – 7 – 10 – 15 / 38

HUTCH TRINITY (1-6, 1-1) – 13 – 14 – 12 – 9 / 48

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 22, Isabelle Porter 8, Jocelyn Taylor 4, Rio Rairden/Paisley Jensen 2.

Hutch Trinity – Alex Suter-Tan 15, Cienna Maskill 14, Brecken Dowsey 9, Eilley Cost 8, Anika Paulsrud 2.

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 64, HUTCH TRINITY 51

Ell-Saline would start the game with an alley-oop as Junior Kas Kramer would find Senior Brogan Rowley for a huge dunk and the Cardinals wouldn’t look back. Trinity would try and keep pace but the Cardinals would lead 18-11 after the first quarter.

It was back and forth for most of the 2nd quarter as Ell-Saline would outscore Trinity 10-9 in the quarter and take a 28-20 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would keep extending their lead into the 2nd half as they would outscore the Celtics 36-31 in the 2nd half as they would coast to a 64-51 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by juniors Kas Kramer and Reese Krone who both finished with 17 points. Trey Williams (12) and Garrison Zerger (10) would both reach double digits as well as the Cardinals had 4 players in double figures for the 2nd consecutive game.

Senior Max Ryan would lead the scoring for the Celtics as he would knock down 13 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in HOA league play and will travel to Sedgwick on Friday. Trinity drops to 1-6 on the season and 1-1 in HOA league play and will Remington on Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer & Reese Krone (17 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (7-0, 2-0) – 18 – 10 – 16 – 20 / 64

HUTCH TRINITY (1-6, 1-1) – 11 – 9 – 11 – 20 / 51

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer/Reese Krone 17, Trey Williams 12, Garrison Zerger 10, Brogan Rowley/Tayton Williams 4.

Hutch Trinity – Max Ryan 13, Cameron Kiser/Aaron Gust 8, Jackson Dozier 7, Beau Towell 6, Lincoln Barnes 5, Alex Guajardo 4