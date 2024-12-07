Ell-Saline splits with Herington in season opener

It was opening night of the 2024-2025 basketball season Friday night as the Ell-Saline Cardinals would welcome the Herington Railers to Brookville.

GIRLS: HERINGTON 55, ELL-SALINE 39

The lady Railers would start on fire as they would knock down 5-3 pointers in the 1st quarter and would lead 20-8 after one.

Herington would continue to put the pedal down in the 2nd quarter as the lady Cardinals were trying to stay in the game. The lady Railers would outscore Ell-Saline 10-6 in the 2nd quarter and take a 30-14 lead into halftime.

Ell-Saline would slow down the lady Railers offense just a bit in the 2nd half as they were able to keep pace with Herington as both teams scored 25 in the final 2 frames. But it seemed like the damage had been done and Herington cruised to a 55-39 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Senior Isabelle Porter who would finish the night with 15 points.

Senior Leslyn Kremeir would lead the lady Railers in scoring on the evening with 21 points. Seniors Harley LaRosa (14) and Adrian Harrison (12) would also finish in double figures for Herington.

Ell-Saline falls to 0-1 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday as the travel to Minneapolis to open up the Tri-County Classic. Herington moves to 1-0 on the season and will host a tournament at home starting next Tuesday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Isabelle Porter (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

HERINGTON (1-0) – 20 – 10 – 13 – 12 / 55

ELL-SALINE (0-1) – 8 – 6 – 11 –14 / 39

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Isabelle Porter 15, Kaitlyn Betzner/Paisley Jensen 7, Taelor Hardesty 4, Rylie Johnson/Rio Rariden/Jocelyn Taylor 2.

Herington – Leslyn Kremeir 21, Harley LaRosa 14, Adrian Harrison 12, Kenzie Castleberry 6, Kenley Kickhaefer/Alexis Sjodahl 1.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 73, HERINGTON 19

In the night cap it was a whole different story as Ell-Saline would put on an absolute clinic as they would hold the Railers to under 20 points and the Cardinals would coast to a 73-19 victory.

Senior Brogan Rowley opened up the game with back to back 3 pointers and Ell-Saline never looked back. They would lead after the first 29-9.

Ell-Saline would continue to pour it on in the 2nd as junior Trey Williams would score 10 of his 21 in the quarter and the Cardinals would take a 49-12 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would sit most of their starters in the 2nd half and would still outscore Herington 24-7 in the final two quarters and coast to a 73-19 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Trey Williams who would finish the night with 21 points. Brogan Rowley(12) and Tayton Williams(10) would both finish in double figures for the Cardinals.

Senior Mason Mortensen would lead the Railers in scoring as he would knock down 11 in the losing effort.

Ell-Saline moves to 1-0 on the season and will be on the road next Tuesday as the travel to Minneapolis to open up the Tri-County Classic. Herington falls to 0-1 on the season and will host a tournament at home starting next Tuesday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (21 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

HERINGTON (0-1) – 9 – 3 – 5 – 2 / 19

ELL-SALINE (1-0) – 29 – 20 – 18 –6 / 73

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Trey Williams 21, Brogan Rowley 12, Tayton Williams 10, Garrison Zerger 8, Reese Krone/Kas Kramer/Jake Tillberg 6, Collin Dent/Branton Gosvener 2.

Herington – Mason Mortensen 11, David Dallinga 5, Riley Jackson 2, Rowdy Jackson 1.