Ell-Saline Pitches 2nd Shutout of Season

For the second time in two weeks the Ell-Saline defense has been unscored upon. Meanwhile the Cardinal

offense under the direction of Senior QB T. J. Morrical scored five touchdowns in the workman like win against

the Knights.

Morrical accounted for three of those TDs all in the first half. His first score of the game came on a 25 yard run

at the 5:43 mark of the first quarter. With 8:20 to go before half he went in from 10 yards out and then at the

4:36 mark of the 2nd quarter Morrical had his most spectacular run of the night as he motored to pay dirt from his

own 21 yard line in a play that covered 79 yards. That play allowed Ell-Saline to take a 21-0 lead into the break.

Sacred Heart got the ball to start the second half, but couldn’t do anything and Ell-Saline jumped out to a 27-0

lead when Senior Keenan Drees galloped 67 yards for a touchdown. That score coming with 10:32 remaining in

quarter number 3.

Sophomore Obed Ruiz finished off the scoring with 1:39 left in the third when he scored on a 9 yard run.

Neither team dented the scoreboard in the final stanza, but Sacred Heart had a couple of golden opportunities.

The Knights best chance to score came when Senior Mason Richards caught a long pass from Freshman QB

Evan Bogart giving the Knights 1 st and goal at the 4-yard line. But the Cardinal defense stiffened at that point

with three consecutive tackles for loss and the Knights threw an incomplete pass into the end zone on 4 th and

goal from the 9.

Due to the Covid situation, Sacred Heart celebrated Senior Night at the half honoring Jacob Gormley, Jarrett

McMillian, Kobe Douglas, Mason Richards, Jared McCartney and Gus Campa.

Next up for Ell-Saline, now 2-0 on the year, it will be their first home game of the season with Oakley coming to

Brookville. The Cardinals will have their Senior Night next Friday.

Meanwhile Sacred Heart, 0-2 on the young season, will play their Homecoming game next Friday against Inman.

*PICTURES FROM TANNER COLVIN*