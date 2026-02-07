Ell-Saline Lady Cards With Big Road Win Over Classical School of Wichita 40-30; Cardinals Boys Fall 56-49 in Battle of Ranked Teams

Pictures courtesy of Diane Dowell

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 40, CLASSICAL 30

Ell-Saline lady Cards picked up their 4th win of the season with an impressive road win over the Wichita Classical lady Saints 40-30 Friday night.

The lady Cards scored the first 7 points of the game before Classical scored the next 5 and Ell-Saline led after the 1st 7-5.

It was back and forth for the 2nd quarter as the teams traded buckets. Classical was able to take the lead and had a one point advantage 16-15 going into the locker room.

Ell-Saline wasn’t going away without a fight as they came out the locker room and outscored Classical 9-6 in the 3rd quarter. Ell-Saline held a 24-22 lead going into the final quarter.

The sophomore trio of Paisley Jensen, Aubrey Smith and Levaya Aulner made sure the lady Cards were leaving Wichita with a win. The lady Cards outscored the lady Saints 16-8 in the final eight minutes as they pulled away for their 4th win of the season.

Aubree Smith and Levaya Aulner both finished with a game high 11 points for the lady Cards. Paisley Jensen also reached double figures with 10 for Ell-Saline.

Anna Schmidt finished the night with a game high 10 points for the lady Saints.

Ell-Saline moves to 4-13 on the season and 2-5 in HOA play and will return back to Brookville to take on a ranked Moundridge Lady Wildcats squad next Tuesday. Classical drops to 6-12 on the season and 1-7 in HOA play and are back home next Tuesday against Sedgwick.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubrey Smith & Levaya Aulner (11 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (4-13)(2-5)– 7 – 8 – 9 – 16 / 40

CLASSICAL (6-12)(1-7) –5 – 10 – 6 – 8 / 30

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Aubrey Smith/Levaya Aulner 11, Paisley Jensen 10, Genna Stelter 5, Aubree Stout 3.

Classical – Anna Schmidt 10, Brystol Barney 8, Jane Neill 6, Millie Wilkey 4, Skye Neisler 2.

BOYS: #6-2A CLASSICAL 56, #5-2A ELL-SALINE 49

Ell-Saline lost for just the second time Friday night as Classical used a late surge to pull away with a 56-49 win in the battle of the ranked teams.

Classical pounced on Ell-Saline quickly as they raced out to a 15-7 lead after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline found their footing in the 2nd quarter as Trey Williams scored 8 points in the quarter but the Cardinals still trailed 25-18 going into the locker room.

With the momentum coming out of halftime the Cardinals was able to close the gap. Kas Kramer scored 8 and Trey Williams added 5 as the Cardinals would take a 3 point lead 37-34. Just before end of the 3rd momentum shifted as the Saint’s Graham Yost hit a 3 as time expired in the quarter that knotted things up at 37 a piece.

Classical started to pull away in the 4th as they shot 16 free throws in the final 8 minutes knocking down 11 of them as they outscored the Cardinals 19-12. Reese Krone hit a couple 3’s late but it was too late as the Cardinals fell 56-49.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams who finished the night with a team high 15 points. Kas Kramer (13) and Reese Krone (10) also finished in double figures in the loss.

Graham Yost finished with a game high 17 points for the Saints. Tylan Sinclair (14) and Abe Black (12) also scored in double digits on the night.

Ell-Saline drops to 15-2 on the season and 6-1 in HOA play and will return back to Brookville to take on a ranked Moundridge team next Tuesday. Classical moves to 15-3 on the season and 6-2 in HOA play and are back home next Tuesday against Sedgwick.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (15 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (15-2)(6-1 )– 7 – 11 – 19 – 12 / 49

CLASSICAL (15-3)(6-2) – 15 – 10 – 12 – 19 / 56

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Trey Williams 15, Kas Kramer 13, Reese Krone 10, Collin Dent 7, Branton Gosvener 4.

Classical – Graham Yost 17, Tylan Sinclair 14, Abe Black 12, Mack Dolloff 6, Isaiah Daniels 4, Kellen Neisler 3.