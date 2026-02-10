Ell-Saline Lady Cards Struggle Against #4 Ranked Moundridge; Cardinals Lose Second Straight Game Against Ranked Opponent

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals welcomed the Moundridge Wildcats to Brookville for a HOA battle Tuesday night. It wasn’t the night the Cardinals were hoping for as the Wildcats left Brookville with a sweep.

GIRLS: #4-2A MOUNDRIDGE 66, ELL-SALINE 15

Moundridge pressed the entire first quarter and forced double digit turnovers as they raced out to a 30-3 lead after the 1st quarter.

Things slowed down in the 2nd as the lady Cats started to run a half court defense but would trap the lady Cards as soon as they got over half court. The lady Cards continued to struggle and Moundridge took a 48-6 lead into the locker room.

The 2nd half was much slower then the first as both teams went back and forth. Moundridge outscored Ell-Saline 18-9 in the 2nd half as the lady Cats cruised to a 66-15 victory.

Aubree Stout led the way for Ell-Saline as she knocked down 9 points.

Cammi Unruh finished with a game high 21 points for Moundridge in the win.

Ell-Saline drops to 4-14 on the season and 2-6 in HOA play and will be back at home Friday against Wichita Central Christian. Moundridge moves to 16-2 on the season and 8-0 in HOA play and will on the road Friday to take Inman.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aubree Stout (9 Points)

BOX SCORE

MOUNDRIDGE (16-2) – 30 – 18– 13 – 5 / 66

ELL-SALINE (4-13) – 3 – 3 – 4 – 5 / 16

BOYS: #3-2A MOUNDRIDGE 65, #6-2A ELL-SALINE 47

In the nightcap Ell-Saline coming off loss to ranked Wichita Classical had to play another ranked team in the #3 ranked Moundridge Wildcats.

The first quarter was back and forth as both teams traded buckets and Moundridge had a 15-12 lead after the 1st quarter.

Moundridge started to pull away in the 2nd quarter but big Reese Krone tried to keep the Cardinals in the game. Krone scored all 10 points for the Cardinals in the quarter as the Cats outscored Ell-Saline 18-10 and had a 33-22 lead going into halftime.

Ell-Saline wasn’t able to chip away at the lead in the 3rd quarter as it was more back and forth that ended with Moundridge winning the quarter 14-13. Moundridge took a 47-35 lead into the final stanza.

Moundridge continued to pull away in the 4th as they outscored the Cardinals 18-12 in the final 8 minutes as they coasted to 65-47 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished with a game high 17. Trey Williams (13) also found double digits for Ell-Saline.

Layton Schmidt (16), Fynn Burge (13), Easton Shahan (12) and Jesse Lutz (11) all finished in double figures for Moundridge.

Ell-Saline drops to 15-3 on the season and 6-2 in HOA play and will be back at home Friday against Wichita Central Christian. Moundridge moves to 15-3 on the season and 6-2 in HOA play and will on the road Friday to take Inman.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (17 Points)

BOX SCORE

MOUNDRIDGE (15-3) – 15 – 18– 14 – 18 / 65

ELL-SALINE (15-3) – 12 – 10 – 13 – 12 / 47