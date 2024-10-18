Ell-Saline keeps rolling on Senior Night

It was Senior Night in Brookville Friday night and the Ell-Saline Cardinals would use a huge 1st quarter to cruise to a 58-8 victory over the Goessel Bluebirds. Ell-Saline came into the game boasting a 5-1 overall record and 3-0 in district 3 action, Goessel was 1-5 and 0-3 in district play.

Ell-Saline would get the scoring started first with 9:33 on the clock in the first as junior Kas Kramer would sprint in from 23 yards out to put the Cardinals in the lead 8-0.

After a Bluebirds fumble senior offensive lineman Victor Ruiz-Torres would line up at fullback and punch it in from the 4 yard line and Ell-Saline led 16-0.

Another Goessel fumble on their next offensive possession and the Cardinals were back in business. This time Ell-Saline would strike through the air as junior Reese Krone would find Kas Kramer with a 10-yard touchdown pass and the Cardinals led 24–0.

Ell-Saline would add two more touchdowns before the end of the first quarter. The first coming from the arm of Reese Krone as he found junior Trey Williams on a screen route and he would break tackles on the way to a 43-yard touchdown. Krone would also add a 1-yard touchdown run with :57 seconds left in the quarter and the Cardinals led 38-0 after the 1st quarter.

Sophomore backup quarterback Julian Roche would get a few snaps in the 2nd quarter and he would make the most of it as he would find senior Tayton Williams on a 15-yard screen play and Williams would do the rest as he would use his blocks and a stiff arm to put the Cardinals up 46-0.

The Bluebirds would get on the board with 1:45 left in the half as sophomore Brayton Base would find Wyatt Sommerfeld wide open on a 20-yard pitch and catch and they trailed 46-8.

Ell-Saline would score on the first play after the kickoff as Reese Krone would score his 2nd rushing touchdown of the game as he would truck in from 54 yards out to put the Cardinals up 52-8 going into the locker room.

The Cardinals would get the 2nd half kick though and it did not take long for the game to be over. Kas Kramer would use the first carry and take it 43 yards to paydirt and the Cardinals would win 58-8.

With the win the Cardinals move to 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play and will back on the road for the final game of the regular season as they travel to Claflin to take on Central Plains for district 3 championship. With the loss Goessel falls to 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in district play and will be back at home next week against Canton-Galva to finish up the regular season.

Player of the Game: Reese Krone and Kas Kramer

H&R Block of the Game: Jacob Tillberg

Box Score

Goessel (1-6, 0-3) – 0 – 8 – 0 – 0 / 8

Ell-Saline (6-1, 4-0) – 38 – 14 – 6 – 0 / 58

Ell-Saline Senior Spotlight with Jacob Tillberg

Game Rebroadcast