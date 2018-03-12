Ell-Saline Hires New Superintendent

A new superintendent will take over the Ell-Saline USD 307 School District.

According to the district, Brian Rowley has been selected by the Ell-Saline School Board to be its next superintendent. Rowley is currently the building principal for grades 6-12 at Udall Unified School District 463,

Before coming to Ell-Saline Rowley taught Business and Computer Classes in Goessel, Lebo, and Osage City prior to spending four years as Assistant Principal in Abilene, six years as 7-12 Principal at Ellinwood, and seven years as 6-12 Principal at Udall. This year is his 23rd year in education.

Rowley’s educational earned a bachelor of Business degree from Washburn University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Emporia State University. He received his District Level Certification from Friends University.

Rowley and his wife, Becky have been married for 20 years. They have three children: Breckyn is a senior, Brynna is a freshman and Brogan is a fifth grader.

Rowley said, “I am honored to be the new Ell-Saline superintendent and I look forward to working with the students, staff, parents and patrons of USD 307.”

Rowley will begin his new position July 1st. He will replace current superintendent Jerry Minneman, who is retiring at the end of June.