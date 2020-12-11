Ell-Saline Girls, Solomon Boys Score Big Wins

A big scoring second quarter production and a dominating 2nd half propelled the Lady Cardinals to there 2nd win on the season 65-37 over the Solomon Lady Gorillas on Thursday night at Brookville in non-district play. Lady Cardinal senior Reece Ditto turned in a solid overall performance leading all scorers on the night with 20 points and 4 rebounds along with an outstanding defensive effort. Ten players scored for Ell-Saline with junior Raleigh Kramer hitting 10 points with 7 rebounds, Brynna Rowley chipped in 8, while Bayleigh Scchneider added 7.

First year Head Coach Bill Gies stated the girls started a little sluggish in the first quarter, but then turned up the defensive pressure and the offense followed, at halftime Coach Gies talked about some defensive positioning changes the girls needed to make and those changes proved to be the difference after leading only 27-20 at halftime.

In the 2nd half the Lady Cardinals turned up the defensive pressure creating a flood of turnovers (28) for the game on the Lady Gorillas and turning those turnovers into points from 10 players.

The Solomon Lady Gorillas received a solid first half point production from senior Emma Seidl as she poured in 12 points over the first 16 minutes, but was held to only 4 points in the 2nd half for her total of 16, only two other players, jumior Tyra Thompson and senior Libby Ledet contributed 6 points each. The Lady Gorillas drop to 1-1 on the season, as the Lady Cardinals moved there record to 2-1 overall and will play on the road Friday night at Bennington. Be sure to catch all the action beginning with the 5:45 pre game show and a 6:00 start on 104.9 FM.

SOLOMON 63, ELL-SALINE 46

In a non-district match-up last night at Brookville, the Ell-Saline Cardinal boys held there own against the 2-0 Gorillas over the first 12 minutes of play with a 9 point lead 11-2 at one point. Both teams started out in a drought, but 4 minutes into the game both teams began to connect from the outside with 2 big 3’s from Cardinal junior Taegan Bradley and from the free throw line that gave the Cardinals a 17-13 lead after the first quarter.

The Gorillas went on an 18-8 run in the 2nd quarter to regain the lead 31-25 at intermission and never looked back. In the final 16 minutes the Gorillas took charge with great defensive play, hitting some big shots inside the paint along with controlling the boards 35-26 for the game.

The Gorillas were led in scoring with 4 players in double digits. Junior Cadan Acosta led all scorers with 18, sophomore Makaen Hastings chipped in 13, while junior Dylan Hynes and junior Simon Smith each added 10 points, Solomon boys improved to 3-0 on the season. The Cardinal boys were led in scoring by senior Carter Underwood with 11 and junior Taegan Bradley with 10 and sophomore Mason Ellerman chipped in 8.

The Cardinals drop to 0-3 on the season and travel to Bennington on Friday night for another non-district match-up. Catch all the action following the girls game on 104.9 FM.