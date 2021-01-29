Ell-Saline Falls to Kingman on the Road

It was another tough outing for the Ell-Saline Cardinals, as they fell in a blowout to the one-win Kingman Eagles by a final of 62-23 on the road.

The game didn’t look pretty at the start, as Kingman jumped out to an early 20-3 advantage with 5:39 to play in the second quarter. It didn’t get much prettier for the Cardinals, as they trailed 32-12 going to the locker rooms for halftime. The Eagles continued their hot shooting in the second half, as they had all five starters tally six points or more. With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Kingman Eagles secured their second win of the season, snapping their six-game losing streak and extending Ell-Saline’s. Trevor Peterson led the squad in scoring tonight with seven points. For Kingman, Avrey Albright tallied a game-high 12 points. Dalton Freund was the only other player in double figures with ten.

Ell-Saline now moves on to face a tough 8-5 Hutch Trinity team on the road on Tuesday.