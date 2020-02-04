Ell-Saline Drops Pair of League Contests Against Inman

The Ell-Saline Cardinal varsity basketball squads were swept in Heart of America League action Tuesday evening in Brookville by the Inman Teutons.

GIRLS: Inman 41, Ell-Saline 23

Ell-Saline (1-13, 0-4) started off sluggish on the offensive end against the Teutons in the girls’ matchup, falling behind 12-3 after the first quarter. The Cardinals hit their stride in the second quarter to pull back within three at 16-13 before Inman (10-4, 4-1) scored the final three points of the first half to take a six-point lead into the locker room.

The Teutons ramped up the defensive pressure to start the second half, forcing seven Ell-Saline turnovers in the third quarter, while scoring the first 12 points of the half to cap off a 15-0 run and put the game out of reach.

Senior Ashtyn Schroeder led Inman with nine points in the victory, while sophomore Raleigh Kramer paced the Cardinals with eight points in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Inman 12 7 15 7 – 41

Ell-Saline 3 10 4 6 – 23

BOYS: Inman 68, Ell-Saline 20

In the nightcap, Inman (10-3, 3-1) used a suffocating full-court press to force ten Cardinal turnovers in the first quarter, spurring the Teutons to 19-point lead after the first eight minutes.

Ell-Saline (0-14, 0-4) took better care of the basketball throughout the remainder of the game, but never found its stride on offense. By halftime, the Teutons had extended the lead to 27, then poured 20 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter to go ahead by 40, forcing a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Inman received a tremendous effort off the bench from freshman Eli Brunk, who claimed game-high scoring honors with 20 points, while sophomore Kyler Konrade added ten points in the Teuton victory.

Ell-Saline received eight points from junior Carter Underwood to lead the Cardinals in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Inman 24 11 20 13 – 68

Ell-Saline 5 3 7 5 – 20